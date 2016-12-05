版本:
BRIEF-Materion Corp enters agreement to buy Heraeus' target materials unit

Dec 5 Materion Corp

* Materion Corporation enters into definitive agreement to acquire Heraeus' target materials business

* Materion Corp - transaction purchase price is approximately $30 million

* Materion Corp - target materials business is forecasted to be accretive to earnings in 2017. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

