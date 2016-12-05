BRIEF-PDC energy announces 2017 capital budget of $725 to $775 million

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO
Dec 5 Pdc Energy Inc -
* PDC energy announces 2017 capital budget of $725 to $775 million; anticipates greater than 40% annual production growth with projected year-end 2017 debt to ebitdax of approximately 1.8x
* Sees annual production of approximately 30.0 to 33.0 million barrels of oil equivalent in 2017
* Sees oil production to account for approximately 43% of total production in 2017
* Sees year-end 2017 cash on hand of about $200 million, debt to ebitdax of about 1.8 times
* Q1 2017 production is expected to be in-line with anticipated q4 2016 volumes due to timing of turn-in-lines
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.