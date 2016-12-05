BRIEF-PDC energy announces 2017 capital budget of $725 to $775 million

Dec 5 Pdc Energy Inc -

* PDC energy announces 2017 capital budget of $725 to $775 million; anticipates greater than 40% annual production growth with projected year-end 2017 debt to ebitdax of approximately 1.8x

* Sees annual production of approximately 30.0 to 33.0 million barrels of oil equivalent in 2017

* Sees oil production to account for approximately 43% of total production in 2017

* Sees year-end 2017 cash on hand of about $200 million, debt to ebitdax of about 1.8 times

* Q1 2017 production is expected to be in-line with anticipated q4 2016 volumes due to timing of turn-in-lines Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: