BRIEF-New patent infringement lawsuit filed against Alcatel-Lucent under spherix collaboration agreement

Dec 5 Spherix Inc -

* New patent infringement lawsuit filed against alcatel-lucent under spherix collaboration agreement

* As part of its previously announced collaboration with equitable ip holdings llc, equitable has filed an additional lawsuit

* Equitable's additional lawsuit is for infringement of valuable patent assets formerly owned by nortel networks Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

