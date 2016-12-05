版本:
BRIEF-Spectral names Masayuki Kaneko to board of directors

Dec 5 Spectral Medical Inc :

* Spectral announces appointment of Dr. Masayuki Kaneko to its board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

