版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 5日 星期一 21:17 BJT

BRIEF-Kyocera receives FDA 510(K) clearance for Initia total hip system

Dec 5 Kyocera Corp :

* Kyocera Medical Corporation receives FDA 510(K) clearance for Initia total hip system, featuring Bioceram Azul ceramic femoral head Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐