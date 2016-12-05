版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 5日 星期一 21:49 BJT

BRIEF-Global Medical REIT Announces agreement on a revolving credit facility

Dec 5 Global Medical Reit Inc

* Global Medical REIT Inc. announces agreement on a revolving credit facility

* Global Medical REIT - Agreement will provide up to $75 million in revolving credit commitments with accordion feature for total commitments up to $200 million

* Global Medical REIT - Credit facility includes feature providing additional capacity, of up to $125 million, for total credit facility size of up to $200 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

