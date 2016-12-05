BRIEF-Novelion Therapeutics' unit enters into agreement

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 5 Novelion Therapeutics Inc :
* Aegerion Pharmaceuticals, a subsidiary of Novelion Therapeutics, enters into agreement in principle to settle class action shareholder lawsuit
* Agreement provides for an aggregate settlement payment by or on behalf of Aegerion of $22.25 million
* Novelion Therapeutics - expects $22 million of settlement will be funded by Aegerion's insurance proceeds and $250,000 will be funded by Aegerion
* Novelion Therapeutics - settlement would include dismissal of all claims against aegerion and named individuals in class action litigation
* Also announced plans to undertake a reverse stock split of shares on basis of a consolidation ration of one for five
* Consolidation is expected to take effect on or about December 16, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.