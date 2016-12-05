版本:
BRIEF-Credit Suisse announces coupon payments

Dec 5 Credit Suisse Group Ag :

* Credit Suisse announces coupon payments and expected coupon payments on Credit Suisse X-links exchange traded notes (the "ETNs") Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

