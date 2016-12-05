BRIEF-Tricon announces $30 mln acquisition of California manufactured housing communities

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 5 Tricon Capital Group Inc :
* Tricon announces $30 million acquisition of three manufactured housing communities in California
* Tricon Capital Group Inc - total purchase price of $30.4 million was satisfied with cash
* Tricon Capital Group- unit acquired a portfolio of three manufactured housing communities in California comprising a total of 421 residential pads
* Tricon Capital - purchase price was also satisfied with 7-year non-recourse financing package at average 62% loan-to-value, 3.85% fixed interest rate Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.