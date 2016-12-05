版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 5日 星期一 21:39 BJT

BRIEF-Tricon announces $30 mln acquisition of California manufactured housing communities

Dec 5 Tricon Capital Group Inc :

* Tricon announces $30 million acquisition of three manufactured housing communities in California

* Tricon Capital Group Inc - total purchase price of $30.4 million was satisfied with cash

* Tricon Capital Group- unit acquired a portfolio of three manufactured housing communities in California comprising a total of 421 residential pads

* Tricon Capital - purchase price was also satisfied with 7-year non-recourse financing package at average 62% loan-to-value, 3.85% fixed interest rate Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

