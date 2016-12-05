版本:
BRIEF-GTX announces 1-for-10 reverse stock split

Dec 5 GTX Inc :

* GTX Inc announces 1-for-10 reverse stock split

* Reverse stock split will be effective at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time on December 5, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

