公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 5日 星期一 21:53 BJT

BRIEF-AbbVie, Lurie Cancer Center to collaborate on multi-year cancer research agreement

Dec 5 AbbVie Inc :

* AbbVie and Northwestern University's Lurie Cancer Center to collaborate on multi-year cancer research agreement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

