版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 5日 星期一 22:10 BJT

BRIEF-Helius Medical reached full enrollment in tactile communication and neurorehabilitation laboratory clinical trial

Dec 5 Helius Medical Technologies Inc

* Full enrollment reached in tactile communication and neurorehabilitation laboratory clinical trial

* Helius Medical Technologies Inc says based on treatment timeline, expected completion date of 44-subject study for PoNS therapy is late May, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐