2016年 12月 5日

BRIEF-Federal-Mogul motorparts acquires Beck/Arnley

Dec 5 Federal-Mogul Holdings Corp

* Federal-Mogul motorparts says co, division of Federal-Mogul Holdings Corporation announces acquisition of Beck/Arnley brand and certain associated assets Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

