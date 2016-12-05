BRIEF-MeetMe reports U.S. Mobile CPMs increased 14% YoY for November

Dec 5 Meetme Inc

* MeetMe reports U.S. Mobile CPMs increased 14% year over year for November; reiterates fourth quarter and full year 2016 guidance

* Sees fy 2016 revenue $74.5 million to $76 million

* Sees Q4 2016 revenue $27.5 million to $29 million

* Sees fy 2016 revenue up 31 to 34 percent

* Sees Q4 2016 revenue up 38 to 46 percent

* Sees Q4 adjusted EBITDA for quarter is expected to be in range of $11.5 million and $13.5 million

* Sees fy 2016 adjusted EBITDA for year is expected to be in range of $28.0 million to $30.0 million

* Q4 revenue view $28.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2016 revenue view $75.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S