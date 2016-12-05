BRIEF-MeetMe reports U.S. Mobile CPMs increased 14% YoY for November

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO
Dec 5 Meetme Inc
* MeetMe reports U.S. Mobile CPMs increased 14% year over year for November; reiterates fourth quarter and full year 2016 guidance
* Sees fy 2016 revenue $74.5 million to $76 million
* Sees Q4 2016 revenue $27.5 million to $29 million
* Sees fy 2016 revenue up 31 to 34 percent
* Sees Q4 2016 revenue up 38 to 46 percent
* Sees Q4 adjusted EBITDA for quarter is expected to be in range of $11.5 million and $13.5 million
* Sees fy 2016 adjusted EBITDA for year is expected to be in range of $28.0 million to $30.0 million
* Q4 revenue view $28.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2016 revenue view $75.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.