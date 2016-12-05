版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 5日 星期一

BRIEF-Mercer acquires Sirota Consulting LLC

Dec 5 Marsh & Mclennan Companies Inc:

* Mercer acquires Sirota Consulting LLC, a leading global provider of employee engagement solutions

* Mercer - terms of agreement were not disclosed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

