BRIEF-Universal Health Services buys Cambian Group's adult services division

Dec 5 Universal Health Services Inc:

* Universal Health Services Inc announces the acquisition of Cambian Group Plc's adult services division

* Universal Health Services Inc - deal for purchase price of £377 million (or approximately $479 million)

* Deal for a total purchase price of £377 million

* For 2016, Cambian adult services division is expected to produce revenue of approximately £142 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

