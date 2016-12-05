BRIEF-Universal Health Services buys Cambian Group's adult services division

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO
Dec 5 Universal Health Services Inc:
* Universal Health Services Inc announces the acquisition of Cambian Group Plc's adult services division
* Universal Health Services Inc - deal for purchase price of £377 million (or approximately $479 million)
* Deal for a total purchase price of £377 million
* For 2016, Cambian adult services division is expected to produce revenue of approximately £142 million
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.