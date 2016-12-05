版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 5日 星期一 22:19 BJT

BRIEF-Bsquare appoints Peter Biere as CFO

Dec 5 Bsquare Corp:

* Bsquare expands executive team, adding Peter Biere as CFO

* Says Peter Biere appointed CFO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

