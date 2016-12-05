版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 5日 星期一 23:29 BJT

BRIEF-Dunkin' Donuts and The National Hockey League team up for corporate strategic alliance

Dec 5 Dunkin' Brands Group Inc

* Dunkin' Donuts and The National Hockey League team up for corporate strategic alliance

* Partnership will officially launch during 2017 Bridgestone NHL winter classic outdoor game in St. Louis on January 2, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐