BRIEF-Seattle Genetics says vadastuximab talirine well-tolerated in early study

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO
Dec 5 Seattle Genetics Inc :
* Press release - Seattle Genetics highlights phase 1 vadastuximab talirine (SGN-CD33A; 33A) data presentations, including combination therapy with HMAs, in patients with acute myeloid leukemia at ASH annual meeting
* Both combination, monotherapy data show 33A well-tolerated with rapid, high remission rates for AML patients in multiple phase 1 trials
* Is broadly evaluating 33A across multiple lines of therapy in patients with myeloid malignancies
* 33A is currently being evaluated in combination with HMAs in ongoing global phase 3 CASCADE study
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.