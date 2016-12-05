版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 5日 星期一 23:49 BJT

BRIEF-Transco commences exchange offer for its 7.85 pct senior notes due 2026

Dec 5 Williams Partners LP :

* Transco commences registered exchange offer for its 7.85% senior notes due 2026

* Unit commenced offer to exchange any and all of its $1 billion in aggregate principal amount of 7.85 percent senior notes due 2026 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐