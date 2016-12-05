BRIEF-Daiichi Sankyo presents Phase 1 Data for MDM2 Inhibitor DS-3032 in AML, MDS

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 5 Daiichi Sankyo Co Ltd :
* Press release - Daiichi Sankyo Presents Phase 1 Data for MDM2 Inhibitor DS-3032 in Acute Myeloid Leukemia and Myelodysplastic Syndrome at the 58th Annual Meeting Of The American Society Of Hematology
* preliminary data suggesting DS-3032 may be a promising treatment for hematological malignancies including relapsed/refractory AML
* additional research is currently underway to further explore appropriate dose and treatment schedule of DS-3032 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.