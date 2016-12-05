版本:
BRIEF-Daiichi Sankyo presents Phase 1 Data for MDM2 Inhibitor DS-3032 in AML, MDS

Dec 5 Daiichi Sankyo Co Ltd :

* Press release - Daiichi Sankyo Presents Phase 1 Data for MDM2 Inhibitor DS-3032 in Acute Myeloid Leukemia and Myelodysplastic Syndrome at the 58th Annual Meeting Of The American Society Of Hematology

* preliminary data suggesting DS-3032 may be a promising treatment for hematological malignancies including relapsed/refractory AML

* additional research is currently underway to further explore appropriate dose and treatment schedule of DS-3032 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

