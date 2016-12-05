版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 6日 星期二 01:18 BJT

BRIEF-Viacom names Tom Gorke Executive Vice President, Content Distribution

Dec 5 Viacom Inc

* Viacom names Tom Gorke Executive Vice President, Content Distribution

* Gorke replaces Denise Denson, who is leaving company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐