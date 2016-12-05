BRIEF-Resverlogix announces second positive recommendation for Apabetalone (RVX-208) Phase 3 study

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO
Dec 5 Resverlogix Corp :
* Press release - Resverlogix announces second positive recommendation from Data Safety Monitoring Board for Phase 3 study of Apabetalone (RVX-208)
* Data and Safety Monitoring Board reviewed available study data and noted that no safety or efficacy concerns were identified
* "First patients in trial have now surpassed one year mark and Apabetalone remains well-tolerated with a consistent safety profile."
* Data and Safety Monitoring Board for Co's Phase 3 BETonMACE trial recommended that study to continue as planned without any modifications
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.