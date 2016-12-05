版本:
BRIEF-Goldcorp declares fourth quarter dividend of $0.02/share

Dec 5 Goldcorp Inc

* Press release - Goldcorp declares fourth quarter dividend payment for 2016

* Sets quarterly dividend of $0.02 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

