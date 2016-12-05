BRIEF-Diamond Estates increases size of offering from $5 mln to $8 mln

Dec 5 Diamond Estates Wines & Spirit Inc :

* Diamond Estates announces increase to previously announced private placement offering

* Has agreed to increase size of offering from up to $5.0 million to up to $8.0 million

* Size of offering was increased by agreement between Diamond Estates, Paradigm and GMP

* Has agreed to increase size of offering from up to $5.0 million to up to $8.0 million or 36.4 million common shares