BRIEF-TMX Group says November transactions for TMX equities marketplaces was 23.7 mln

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 5 TMX Group Ltd
* TMX Group consolidated trading statistics - November 2016
* TMX Group Ltd - Nov. Transactions for all TMX equities marketplaces was 23.7 mln versus 18.8 mln
* TMX Group Ltd - MX monthly volume for CGB of 3 million contracts and an overall monthly volume record in November 2016 with 9.4 million contracts traded
* TMX Group Ltd - Nov. Transaction value for all TMX equities marketplaces was $146.7 billion versus $105.55 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.