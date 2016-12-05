版本:
BRIEF-SEB announces extension to private placement offering

Dec 5 Smart Employee Benefits Inc :

* SEB announces extension to private placement offering

* Second tranche of offering is expected to close on or around Dec 31, 2016. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

