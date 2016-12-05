版本:
BRIEF-PAR Technology names Bryan Menar as CEO

Dec 5 PAR Technology Corp :

* PAR Technology Corporation appoints Bryan Menar as chief financial officer

* PAR Technology Corp - Bryan Menar as new chief financial officer (cfo), effective Jan. 3, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

