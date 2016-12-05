版本:
中国
2016年 12月 6日

BRIEF-Kadmon submits abbreviated new drug application filing

Dec 5 Kadmon Holdings Inc :

* Kadmon submits abbreviated new drug application filing for trientine hydrochloride to FDA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

