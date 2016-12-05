BRIEF-TherapeuticsMD reports positive top-line results from pivotal phase 3 replenish trial in postmenopausal women with moderate to severe vasomotor symptoms (vms) treated with tx-001hr

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
Dec 5 Therapeuticsmd Inc :
* TherapeuticsMD announces positive top-line results from pivotal phase 3 replenish trial in postmenopausal women with moderate to severe vasomotor symptoms (vms) treated with tx-001hr
* To submit new drug application for tx-001hr to food and drug administration as early as q3 of 2017
* Very low reported incidence of adverse events of somnolence with tx-001hr
Additional efficacy and safety analyses of replenish trial data are ongoing
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.