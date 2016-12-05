BRIEF-TherapeuticsMD reports positive top-line results from pivotal phase 3 replenish trial in postmenopausal women with moderate to severe vasomotor symptoms (vms) treated with tx-001hr

Dec 5 Therapeuticsmd Inc :

* TherapeuticsMD announces positive top-line results from pivotal phase 3 replenish trial in postmenopausal women with moderate to severe vasomotor symptoms (vms) treated with tx-001hr

* To submit new drug application for tx-001hr to food and drug administration as early as q3 of 2017

* Very low reported incidence of adverse events of somnolence with tx-001hr

