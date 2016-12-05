BRIEF-Kinder Morgan reports 2017 financial expectations

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO
Dec 5 Kinder Morgan Inc :
* Kinder Morgan announces 2017 financial expectations
* Expect to generate $4.46 billion of distributable cash flow for 2017 which continues to provide us great strength and flexibility
* KMI expects to declare dividends of $0.50 per share in 2017
* Expects to provide guidance on a revised dividend policy in latter part of 2017
* Sees invest $3.2 billion on expansion projects in 2017
* Kinder Morgan Inc - expects to generate $1.99 per share of distributable cash flow and $7.2 billion of adjusted ebitda in 2017, essentially flat to 2016
* Kinder Morgan - for 2017, estimates that every $1 per barrel change in average WTI crude oil price impacts distributable cash flow by about $6 million
* Kinder Morgan - for 2017, company estimates each $0.10 per mmbtu change in price of natural gas impacts distributable cash flow by about $1 million
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.