BRIEF-Brixmor Property says appoints Sheryl Crosland to its board

Dec 5 Brixmor Property Group Inc

* Brixmor property group appoints Sheryl Crosland to board of directors

* Brixmor property group - Crosland takes seat vacated by Jonathan D. Gray on nov11, 2016. With this change, 8 of 9 brixmor directors will be independent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

