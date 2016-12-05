BRIEF-Teradyne says to offer $400 mln aggregate principal amount of notes due 2023

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO
Dec 5 Teradyne Inc
* Teradyne announces proposed private offering of $400 million of senior convertible notes
* Teradyne inc says intends to offer $400 million aggregate principal amount of senior convertible notes due 2023
* Teradyne inc says board of directors has approved a new $500 million share repurchase authorization to commence on january 1, 2017
* Teradyne - $500 million repurchase authorization replaces teradyne's existing share repurchase authorization, which will terminate on december 31, 2016
* Teradyne-To use a portion of proceeds from sale of additional notes and warrant transactions to enter additional convertible note hedge transactions
* Teradyne inc says notes will pay interest semi-annually in cash on june 15 and december 15 and will mature on december 15, 2023
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.