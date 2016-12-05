BRIEF-Teradyne says to offer $400 mln aggregate principal amount of notes due 2023

Dec 5 Teradyne Inc

* Teradyne announces proposed private offering of $400 million of senior convertible notes

* Teradyne inc says intends to offer $400 million aggregate principal amount of senior convertible notes due 2023

* Teradyne inc says board of directors has approved a new $500 million share repurchase authorization to commence on january 1, 2017

* Teradyne - $500 million repurchase authorization replaces teradyne's existing share repurchase authorization, which will terminate on december 31, 2016

* Teradyne-To use a portion of proceeds from sale of additional notes and warrant transactions to enter additional convertible note hedge transactions

* Teradyne inc says notes will pay interest semi-annually in cash on june 15 and december 15 and will mature on december 15, 2023