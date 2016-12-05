版本:
BRIEF-Starwood Property Trust says announces public offering of common stock

Dec 5 Starwood Property Trust Inc

* Starwood property trust announces public offering of common stock

* Starwood property trust inc - offering 17.8 million shares of its common stock in an underwritten public offering

* Starwood property trust inc - intends to use net proceeds received from offering to originate and purchase additional commercial mortgage loans Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

