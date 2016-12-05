版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 6日 星期二 05:21 BJT

BRIEF-Southside Bancshares says announces commencement of common stock offering

Dec 5 Southside Bancshares Inc

* Southside bancshares, inc. Announces commencement of common stock offering

* Southside bancshares inc - commenced an underwritten public offering of approximately $60 million of its common stock. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐