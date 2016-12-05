版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 6日

BRIEF-Matador Resources announces commencement of public offering of common stock

Dec 5 Matador Resources Co

* Matador Resources Company announces commencement of public offering of common stock

* Matador Resources Co says has commenced an underwritten public offering of 5 million shares of its common stock

* Matador Resources Co - Intends to use net proceeds from offering to fund aggregate purchase price for approximately 4,600 net leasehold acres

* Matador Resources Co - Intends to use net proceeds to fund capital expenditures for a number of midstream initiatives in Delaware basin Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

