版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 6日 星期二 05:53 BJT

BRIEF-Matador Resources offers $150 mln of additional senior notes due 2023

Dec 5 Matador Resources Co

* Matador Resources Company announces offering of $150 million of additional senior notes due 2023

* Matador Resources Co - Offering of $150 million of additional senior notes due 2023

* Says additional notes are being offered as notes to Matador's principal amount of 6.875% senior notes due 2023

* Matador Resources Co - Additional notes being offered as additional notes to co's existing $400 million principal amount of 6.875% senior notes due 2023 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐