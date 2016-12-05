BRIEF-Bob Evans reports fiscal 2017 Q2 results and updates fiscal 2017 guidance

Dec 5 Bob Evans Farms Inc

* Bob Evans reports fiscal 2017 second-quarter results and updates fiscal 2017 guidance

* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.01

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.45 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.56

* Sees FY 2017 sales $390 million to $410 million

* Q2 sales $316 million versus I/B/E/S view $318.1 million

* Sees FY 2017 GAAP earnings per share $1.54 to $1.72

* Bob Evans Farms Inc - Lowers fiscal year 2017 GAAP diluted EPS guidance range

* Bob Evans Restaurants' sales trend continued to improve as Q2 same-store sales declined 1.8 percent

* Current share repurchase authorization extended through December 31, 2017

* Board is working with J.P. Morgan to review and evaluate potential opportunities for value creation

* Bob Evans Farms Inc says for 2017 raised non-GAAP diluted EPS guidance range to $2.15 to $2.30, from $2.05 to $2.20 previously

* FY2017 earnings per share view $2.11, revenue view $1.30 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: