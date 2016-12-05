BRIEF-Bob Evans reports fiscal 2017 Q2 results and updates fiscal 2017 guidance

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 5 Bob Evans Farms Inc
* Bob Evans reports fiscal 2017 second-quarter results and updates fiscal 2017 guidance
* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.01
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.45 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.56
* Sees FY 2017 sales $390 million to $410 million
* Q2 sales $316 million versus I/B/E/S view $318.1 million
* Sees FY 2017 GAAP earnings per share $1.54 to $1.72
* Bob Evans Farms Inc - Lowers fiscal year 2017 GAAP diluted EPS guidance range
* Bob Evans Restaurants' sales trend continued to improve as Q2 same-store sales declined 1.8 percent
* Current share repurchase authorization extended through December 31, 2017
* Board is working with J.P. Morgan to review and evaluate potential opportunities for value creation
* Bob Evans Farms Inc says for 2017 raised non-GAAP diluted EPS guidance range to $2.15 to $2.30, from $2.05 to $2.20 previously
* FY2017 earnings per share view $2.11, revenue view $1.30 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.