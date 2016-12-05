版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 6日 星期二 05:30 BJT

BRIEF-Dhandho Junoon ETF announces shareholder approval of plan of reorganization

Dec 5 Dhandho Junoon ETF :

* Dhandho Junoon ETF announces shareholder approval of plan of reorganization

* Says shareholders of fund voted in favor of proposal to reorganize fund with more than a 50 pct majority Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

