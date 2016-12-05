版本:
2016年 12月 6日

BRIEF-Coupa Software Q3 non-gaap loss per share $0.22

Dec 5 Coupa Software Inc :

* Coupa software reports third quarter fiscal 2017 financial results

* Q3 non-gaap loss per share $0.22

* Q3 gaap loss per share $0.36

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.49 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q4 2017 non-gaap loss per share $0.16 to $0.19

* Sees Fy 2017 non-gaap loss per share $1.67 to $1.73

* Sees Q4 2017 revenue $35.5 million to $36 million

* Sees Fy 2017 revenue $131.3 million to $131.8 million

* Q3 revenue $35.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $31.2 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

