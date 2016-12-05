版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 6日 星期二 05:30 BJT

BRIEF-UDR names new CFO

Dec 5 Udr Inc

* UDR names new chief financial officer

* Says Joseph Fisher appointed CFO

* UDR says Fisher succeeds Tom Herzog, who resigned as chief financial officer in June 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

