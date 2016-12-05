BRIEF-Industrial Alliance to buy HollisWealth from Scotiabank

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO
Dec 5 Bank Of Nova Scotia
* Industrial alliance enters into agreement to acquire holliswealth from scotiabank
* Industrial alliance insurance and financial services - transaction is expected to be modestly accretive to industrial alliance's earnings in 2018
* Industrial alliance insurance and financial services - transaction is expected to contribute an estimated $0.05 per share in 2019 to industrial alliance's earnings
* Industrial alliance insurance and financial services inc - will finance acquisition price through combination of cash on hand, issuance of common shares
* Industrial alliance insurance and financial services - TD Securities to purchase 2.5 million shares from industrial alliance at $55.65/share
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.