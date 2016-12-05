BRIEF-American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP says sell on a bought deal basis, 9.8 mln Limited Partnership units of AHIP at a price of CDN$10.20 per unit

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 5 American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP
* American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP announces cdn$100 million bought deal equity financing for strategic hotel acquisition
* American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP says sell on a bought deal basis, 9.8 million Limited Partnership units of AHIP at a price of CDN$10.20 per unit
* American Hotel Income Properties - Intends to use proceeds from offering to partially fund potential acquisition of 3 embassy suites by hilton branded hotels Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.