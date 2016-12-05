版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 6日 星期二 06:11 BJT

BRIEF-Hudson's Bay reports Q3 loss per share of $0.69

Dec 5 Hudson's Bay Co

* Hudson's Bay Company reports third quarter 2016 financial results

* Qtrly consolidated retail sales increased 28.6 pct to $3.3 billion from $2.6 billion a year ago

* Inventory at end of Q3 increased by $217 million compared to prior year

* Sees 2016 sales $14.5 to $14.9 billion

* Sees 2016 adjusted EBITDA $700 to $785 million

* Qtrly loss per share $0.69

* Company expects total capital investments, net of landlord incentives, to be between $700 million and $750 million in 2016

* Sets quarterly dividend of c$0.05per share

* Q3 earnings per share view c$-0.26, revenue view c$3.38 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐