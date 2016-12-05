BRIEF-Hudson's Bay reports Q3 loss per share of $0.69

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO
Dec 5 Hudson's Bay Co
* Hudson's Bay Company reports third quarter 2016 financial results
* Qtrly consolidated retail sales increased 28.6 pct to $3.3 billion from $2.6 billion a year ago
* Inventory at end of Q3 increased by $217 million compared to prior year
* Sees 2016 sales $14.5 to $14.9 billion
* Sees 2016 adjusted EBITDA $700 to $785 million
* Qtrly loss per share $0.69
* Company expects total capital investments, net of landlord incentives, to be between $700 million and $750 million in 2016
* Sets quarterly dividend of c$0.05per share
* Q3 earnings per share view c$-0.26, revenue view c$3.38 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.