BRIEF-Cheniere Energy says announces upsizing and pricing of $1.5 bln senior secured notes

Dec 5 Cheniere Energy Inc

* Cheniere energy, inc. Announces upsizing and pricing of $1.5 billion senior secured notes due 2025 by cheniere corpus christi holdings, llc

* Cch 2025 notes will bear interest at a rate of 5.875% per annum and will mature on march 31, 2025

* Cheniere energy inc says cch 2025 notes are priced at par

* Principal amount of offering has been increased from initially announced $1.0 billion to $1.5 billion