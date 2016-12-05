版本:
BRIEF-Overseas Shipholding says Christopher Wolf appointed CFO

Dec 5 Overseas Shipholding Group Inc

* Overseas Shipholding Group announces leadership transition

* Says Susan Allan appointed general counsel

* Says Christopher Wolf appointed CFO

* Wolf will take over from Rick F. Oricchio Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

