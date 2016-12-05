版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 6日 星期二

BRIEF-Zillow Group announces offering of $400 million of convertible senior notes

Dec 5 Zillow Group Inc :

* Zillow Group announces proposed offering of $400 million of convertible senior notes

* Zillow Group Inc says it intends to offer $400.0 million aggregate principal amount of convertible senior notes due 2021 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

