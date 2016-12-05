版本:
BRIEF-Caesars Entertainment announces creditor support to accept CEOC'S plan of reorganization

Dec 5 Caesars Entertainment Corp :

* Caesars Entertainment, Caesars Entertainment Operating Co. announce overwhelming creditor support in vote to accept CEOC'S plan of reorganization

* Plan was accepted by more than 90 pct of voting creditors

* Caesars Entertainment Corp - confirmation hearing is scheduled to begin on Jan 17, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

