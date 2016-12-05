版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 6日 星期二 06:19 BJT

BRIEF-KongZhong Corp non-gaap diluted net income per ADS US$ 0.13

Dec 5 Kongzhong Corp

* Kongzhong corporation reports third quarter 2016 unaudited financial results

* Q3 revenue rose 6.2 percent to $40.97 million

* Qtrly non-gaap diluted net income per ads of us$ 0.13

* Qtrly us gaap diluted income per ads us$ 0.11 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐