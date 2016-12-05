版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 6日 星期二 06:25 BJT

BRIEF-NexgenRx says Kelly Ehler appointed interim CFO

Dec 5 NexgenRx Inc

* NexgenRx announces cfo changes

* Says Kelly Ehler appointed interim CFO

* Taba Merrikh has stepped down as CFO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐